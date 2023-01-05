Jenkins (shoulder) is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Titans.
Jenkins was on the field for nearly every defensive snap across the Jaguars' first 15 games of the season. However, it appears he sustained a shoulder injury at some point while playing a season-low 71 percent of defensive snaps against Houston in Week 17, as the 28-year-old was limited in each practice during Week 18 prep. Jenkins has recorded a career-high 109 tackles and 11 passes defended, including two interceptions during the Week 15 win over Dallas. Should he ultimately suit up, expect Jenkins to retain his role as Jacksonville's starting strong safety versus Tennessee.
