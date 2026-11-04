Lane recorded four total tackles (one solo) and three passes defensed, including a pick-six, during Sunday's 42-7 win over the Colts.

Lane played every one of the team's defensive snaps in Week 8, stepping into a starting role in the secondary with Antonio Johnson (ankle) unavailable. The 23-year-old's biggest moment of the game came in the second quarter when he jumped in front of a pass from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones for an interception, returning it 92 yards for his first career defensive touchdown. Lane has now compiled 20 total tackles (10 solo) and four passes defensed, including Sunday's pick-six, over seven contests during the 2026 campaign.