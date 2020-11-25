site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Reggie Gilbert: Heading to Jacksonville
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
Gilbert signed a contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was on Arizona's practice squad, but he'll now receive an opportunity with Jacksonville. Gilbert will need to complete the COVID-19 protocols for joining a new team before officially being added to the active roster, but if there's no issues he'll be activated Saturday.
