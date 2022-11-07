Patterson converted on two of his three field-goal attempts and all three of his point-after tries during Jacksonville's 27-20 win versus Las Vegas on Sunday.

Patterson made a 44-yarder to cut a Raiders lead to 10 points just before halftime, and given two opportunities to put the Jaguars up by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, made a 48-yarder on his second such try. The NFL sophomore could have had a bigger day, but pushed his first of those two chances into the right upright with just over three minutes remaining in the game. It was still a solid showing for fantasy managers though, and he has still connected on a healthy 86.7 percent of his field goals through nine games this season.