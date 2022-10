Patterson did not attempt a field goal and made all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Eagles.

Patterson made at least one field goal in each of the first three games of the season, but he was limited to extra-point attempts Sunday with Jacksonville's offense scuffling in the rainy conditions. The 23-year-old has made all 10 PATs and is 7-for-8 on field goals through four contests.