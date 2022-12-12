Patterson was perfect on three field-goal attempts and three PATs during Sunday's 36-22 win at Tennessee.
Patterson converted field goals from 33, 37 and 43 yards during the victory. It's the fifth time this season the 23-year-old has attempted at least three field goals in a single game, and it's also the third consecutive contest in which he's made multiple attempts.
