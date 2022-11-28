Patterson made both his field-goal attempts and both PATs during Sunday's 28-27 win against Baltimore.
Patterson was successful on field goals from 22 and 29 yards and bounced back after he missed three field goals over the previous two games. The 23-year-old is 16-for-20 on field goal attempts and 22-for-23 on PATS through 11 games this season.
More News
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Misses twice in loss•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Goes 2-for-3 in win versus Raiders•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Makes all three kicks•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Misses extra point•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Three PATs in loss•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Scores every point•