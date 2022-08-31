The Jaguars claimed Patterson off waivers from the Lions on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patterson re-signed with the Lions in late April after he served as Detroit's kicker for seven games in 2021, but he was unable to beat out Austin Seibert for a roster spot during the preseason. Patterson quickly found a new home in Jacksonville and appears in line to be the Jaguars top place kicker after the team waived recently acquired Jake Verity and James McCourt to open up roster spots for several waiver claims.