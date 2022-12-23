Patterson went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT during Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets.

Patterson missed wide left from 44 yards during the second quarter but came through on his other four field goals to power Jacksonville's scoring Thursday. It's the 23-year-old's first miss since Week 10, and he's now 27-for-32 on field goals and 30-for-31 on PATs this season.