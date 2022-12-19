Patterson converted both field-goal attempts and all four PATs during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.
Patterson was successful from 33 yards during the third quarter and followed up by making a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. The 23-year-old went 3-for-6 on field goals in the two games preceding Jacksonville's Week 11 bye, but he's 9-for-9 across the past four contests.
