Patterson converted both field-goal attempts and all four PATs during Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.

Patterson was successful from 33 yards during the third quarter and followed up by making a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. The 23-year-old went 3-for-6 on field goals in the two games preceding Jacksonville's Week 11 bye, but he's 9-for-9 across the past four contests.