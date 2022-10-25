site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Misses extra point
RotoWire Staff
Patterson made his only field-goal attempt but missed his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.
Patterson converted from 27 yards on his field goal. His missed PAT was only his first of the campaign, but Patterson has still scored merely three points in three of his last four outings.
