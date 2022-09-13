Patterson made three of four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Commanders.
Patterson converted from 33, 43 and 45 yards but hit the right upright with a 37-yard field goal before halftime. Still, with 10 points on the day, it was a mostly productive season debut for the second-year kicker.
More News
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Lands with Jacksonville•
-
Riley Patterson: Part of Tuesday's roster cuts•
-
Lions' Riley Patterson: Re-signs with Lions•
-
Lions' Riley Patterson: Ends season on high note•
-
Lions' Riley Patterson: Misses lone field-goal attempt•
-
Lions' Riley Patterson: Another solid stat line•