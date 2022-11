Patterson made one of three field-goal attempts and converted both PATs during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Patterson recovered a successful onside kick to open the game but missed kicks wide left from 51 and 41 yards during the second quarter to sour his day. The 23-year-old had missed only one field goal through the first eight games of the campaign, but he's 3-for-6 across the past two games.