Jaguars' Riley Patterson: New career long
RotoWire Staff
Patterson made his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts.
Patterson nailed a 52-yard field goal, giving him a new career-long make. Through two games, the 23-year-old now sports 16 points.
