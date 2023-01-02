Patterson made all four PATs and his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's 31-3 win at Houston.

Patterson was limited to PAT duty through the first three quarters, but he converted a 53-yard field goal during the final stanza to put the finishing touches on Jacksonville's victory. The 23-year-old is 28-for-33 on field-goal attempts and 34-for-35 on PATs through 16 games this season.