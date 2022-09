Patterson made all three field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers.

Patterson converted field goals of 22, 23 and 23 yards during the second quarter as the Jacksonville offense had some issues inside the 10-yard line. The 23-year-old has made three field goals in two of the first three games this season, and overall he's 7-for-8 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points.