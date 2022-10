Patterson was responsible for all of the Jaguars' points in their 13-6 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Patterson converted on both of his field-goal attempts Sunday, hitting from 45 and 26 yards. His performance in Week 5 brings him to a 90 percent success rate on the season on 10 FGAs. Although none were attempted, he's also converted on all ten of his PATs this year.