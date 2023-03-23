Patterson signed his contract tender with the Jaguars on Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Patterson, who had been an exclusive rights free agent, is thus in a position to reprise his role as Jacksonville's kicker in 2023, with James McCourt currently providing depth at the position. In his first year with the Jaguars last season, the 23-year-old Patterson made 30 of his 35 field-goal attempts and 36 of his 37 extra-point tries.