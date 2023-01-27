Patterson went 30-for-35 on field-goal attempts and 36-for-37 on PATs during the 2022 regular season.

The 23-year-old was also perfect across the Jaguars' two playoff games, making three field goals and four extra points. Patterson debuted with seven appearances for Detroit in 2021, and he was solid as Jacksonville's kicker this season, going 18-for-19 on kicks inside 40 yards. James McCourt inked a reserve/future contract to provide some competition, but Patterson is an exclusive rights free agent in 2023, and there's a decent chance the team wants him back.