Patterson didn't practice Tuesday due to a knee injury.
Patterson converted both of his extra-point tries in addition to field-goal attempts of 26 and 36 yards in last weekend's AFC South-clinching win over the Titans, but the kicker might have picked up the knee injury at some point along the way. His absence from practice to begin the week suddenly puts his status in question for Saturday's wild-card game against the Chargers. If Patterson can't go, the Jaguars could elevate James McCourt from the practice squad to handle kicking duties in what would be his NFL debut.
More News
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Perfect in blowout•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Makes four FGs in win•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Makes game-tying FG•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Converts three FGs•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Two FGs in blowout loss•
-
Jaguars' Riley Patterson: Converts twice from short range•