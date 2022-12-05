Patterson converted both field-goal attempts during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Lions.
Patterson was successful from 31 and 42 yards during the first half but didn't receive any more opportunities with Jacksonville's offense struggling to move the ball. He's 18-for-22 on field goals and 22-for-23 on PATs through 12 games this season.
