Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hainsey (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
After a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Hainsey was a full participant Friday. Hainsey has started all 14 games in which he's appeared this season.
