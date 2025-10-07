Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Exits game with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hainsey (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Rookie seventh-rounder Jonah Monheim has taken over at center and will remain on the field for as long as Hainsey is out of the game while tending to his hamstring injury.
