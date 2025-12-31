Hainsey (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hainsey is working through a groin injury that he played through against the Broncos in Week 16 but not in Week 17 against the Colts. The fifth-year pro has two more chances to log a full practice heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Titans. If Hainsey is unable to play, then Jonah Monheim would be in line to start at center for a second consecutive game.