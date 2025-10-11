default-cbs-image
Hainsey (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Hainsey left Monday's game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury but managed to return to practice Friday for a limited session. That doesn't look to be enough activity for him to suit up in Week 6, but his official status may not be decided until Sunday.

