Hainsey (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Hainsey suffered a hamstring injury during the Jaguars' Week 5 win over the Chiefs. He was listed as doubtful for Week 6 after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, and the 2021 third-rounder will observe Sunday's game in street clothes. Rookie seventh-rounder Jonah Monheim will make the first start of his NFL career at center in Hainsey's absence.