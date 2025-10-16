default-cbs-image
Hainsey (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Hainsey was unable to play in Week 6 against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. His ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is on track to play against the Rams on Sunday, and he'll likely reclaim his starting spot at center while Jonah Monheim reverts to a reserve role.

