Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Practices in full Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hainsey (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hainsey was unable to play in Week 6 against the Seahawks due to a hamstring injury. His ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is on track to play against the Rams on Sunday, and he'll likely reclaim his starting spot at center while Jonah Monheim reverts to a reserve role.
More News
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Not playing Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Not likely against Seahawks•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Joining Jacksonville•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Clears injury report Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Sits out win versus Jets•