Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hainsey (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Hainsey was able to upgrade to a limited participant in Friday's practice after logging consecutive non-participation days earlier in the week. The center's ability to practice in any capacity is a good sign for his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup. If the 27-year-old is forced to miss his first game since Week 6, Jonah Monheim is set to start at center for the Jaguars' offense.
More News
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Questionable with groin issue•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Not playing Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Not likely against Seahawks•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Joining Jacksonville•