Hainsey (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Hainsey was able to upgrade to a limited participant in Friday's practice after logging consecutive non-participation days earlier in the week. The center's ability to practice in any capacity is a good sign for his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup. If the 27-year-old is forced to miss his first game since Week 6, Jonah Monheim is set to start at center for the Jaguars' offense.