Jaguars head coach Liam Coen announced Wednesday that Hainsey (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jonah Monheim will draw the start at center in place of Hainsey, who exited this past Sunday's 40-23 win over the Titans due to a knee sprain, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. According to Fowler, Hainsey's knee injury isn't considered season-ending, but the veteran lineman is viewed as week-to-week and could be a candidate for injured reserve.