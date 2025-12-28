Jaguars' Robert Hainsey: Won't play vs. Indianapolis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hainsey (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Hainsey was able to play through a groin injury against the Broncos in Week 16, but the fifth-year pro will end up sitting out of Sunday's AFC South tilt. Rookie seventh-rounder Jonah Monheim will start at center in Hainsey's absence.
