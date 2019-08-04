Thomas (suspension) is expected to sign a contract with the Jaguars on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas was recently let go by Minnesota, after he was suspended three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He will head to Jacksonville where he faces plenty of competition for snaps behind lead man Leonard Fournette. Considering his three-game suspension, Thomas shouldn't be considered a lock to make the roster. In five games with the Vikings as a rookie last season, Thomas logged eight carries for 30 yards in addition to 59 snaps on special teams.