The Jaguars and Gunter (toe) agreed to terms on a three-year deal Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gunter arrives in Jacksonville after spending the past five seasons of his career in Arizona. The 28-year-old played in 13 games in 2019 before a toe injury forced him to injured reserve. Gunter racked up 31 tackles (20 solo) and three sacks across 622 defensive snaps last year. He'll look to battle Abry Jones and Taven Bryan for a starting spot on the interior of the defensive line in 2020.

