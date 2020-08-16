Gunter (illness) announced via his personal Twitter account Sunday that he is stepping away from football due to a serious heart condition.

Gunter has been diagnosed with an enlarged aorta, a condition which would put his health at serious risk if he were to play football before undergoing an operation. However, the 28-year-old does not currently meet the requirements needed for surgery, which would offer a 50 percent chance of allowing him to retake the field if undergone. As such, Gunter is left with no option but to hang up his cleats. Gunter was expected to play a depth role with the Jaguars in 2020, and across his last five years in Arizona the defensive lineman notched a total of 126 tackles (86 solo) and 11 sacks.