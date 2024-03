Darby is slated to sign a two-year deal with the Jaguars on Wednesday worth up to $10 million, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

The cornerback played in 16 games and on 427 defensive snaps with the Ravens in 2023. Darby also finished with 28 tackles and seven passes defensed. The veteran should play a similar depth role with the Jaguars in 2024.