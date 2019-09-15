Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Active in Week 2
Harrison (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Texans.
Harrison was a rare Saturday addition to the injury report, but 24 hours later, he's confirmed to be suiting up. The starting safety's presence will be particularly valued with the Jaguars already down starting cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip) in the secondary versus a high-powered Texans passing attack.
