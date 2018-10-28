Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Arrested in London
Harrison and teammates Barry Church, D.J. Hayden (toe) and Jarrod Wilson were arrested early Saturday morning in London, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The incident reportedly could be a misunderstanding as they were arrested but not charged with a crime as there was an apparent argument regarding their bill, which was eventually resolved. The Jaguars have announced that the players have returned to the team and the issue is being "handled internally." Kickoff for Sunday's game against the Eagles is set for 9:30 AM EDT and Harrison should serve his usual depth role in the secondary until the team indicates otherwise.
