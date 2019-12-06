Play

Harrison (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The 22-year-old has been out since suffering the concussion Week 11 and has yet to fully clear the concussion protocol, which he must do in order to suit up Sunday. Andrew Wingard will likely receive another start at strong safety should Harrison be unable to play.

