Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Harrison has cleared the league's concussion protocol, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports

Harrison sat out Week 14's loss to the Chargers due to a head injury, but he now appears back to full health. The second-year pro is set to draw his usual start at strong safety in Oakland on Sunday.

