Harrison had four tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Colts.

Harrison arrived at the stadium Sunday with the back injury but played every defensive snap despite the issue. The 22-year-old had 71 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 14 games during his first full season as a starter, and he's primed to enter 2020 as Jacksonville's starting strong safety.