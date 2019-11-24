Play

Harrison has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans due to a concussion.

Harrison left the game in the second quarter, and will now be placed in the league's mandated concussion protocol. He'll need to clear the protocol before gaining clearance to return to action, and in his stead for Week 12, Cody Davis will continue to be deployed as the team's strong safety.

