Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Could play next week
Harrison (neck) has a chance to play Sunday against the Texans in London, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Harrison exited Sunday's game against the Jets late in the fourth quarter, chipping into the already depleted depth in the Jaguars' secondary. More information should be available following Wednesday's practice report, but were the second-year safety to miss any time, Cody Davis would act as the expected fill-in.
