Harrison is not playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons due to a hamstring injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The previously unspecified injury cropped up earlier this week and forced Harrison to miss some practice time. The rookie safety has impressed through training camp and the early preseason games, but is expected to mostly serve as a special teams contributor and rotational safety for the Jaguars. The severity of the hamstring injury remains unclear.