Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Dealing with hamstring injury
Harrison is not playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons due to a hamstring injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
The previously unspecified injury cropped up earlier this week and forced Harrison to miss some practice time. The rookie safety has impressed through training camp and the early preseason games, but is expected to mostly serve as a special teams contributor and rotational safety for the Jaguars. The severity of the hamstring injury remains unclear.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...