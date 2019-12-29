Play

Harrison (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Harrison was healthy coming into the game, however, showed up the the stadium and was downgraded. If he's unavailable for the contest, look for Andrew Wingard to be in line to see a large uptick in snaps at the strong safety position.

