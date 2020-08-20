Harrison is in the concussion protocol Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Harrison will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before he's allowed to fully resume practicing, but he has the benefit of plenty of time to get right before Week 1. He's set to start at strong safety against Indianapolis in the season-opener if healthy.
