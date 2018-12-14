Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Entrenched as starter
Harrison should finish the season as the starter at strong safety for the Jaguars, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Harrison usurped Barry Church for the starting role Week 13 against the Colts and has played every defensive snap the last two weeks. Church was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, giving the rookie the chance to finish the season with essentially no competition at the position. The 21-year-old has eight tackles (seven solo), a sack and an interception in the last two games as the starting strong safety, and should remain in that role for the final three weeks of the season for Jacksonville.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Records an interception•
-
Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: In line for increased role•
-
Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Arrested over bill dispute•
-
Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Making practice appearance Monday•
-
Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Nursing apparent injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15