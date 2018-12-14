Harrison should finish the season as the starter at strong safety for the Jaguars, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Harrison usurped Barry Church for the starting role Week 13 against the Colts and has played every defensive snap the last two weeks. Church was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, giving the rookie the chance to finish the season with essentially no competition at the position. The 21-year-old has eight tackles (seven solo), a sack and an interception in the last two games as the starting strong safety, and should remain in that role for the final three weeks of the season for Jacksonville.