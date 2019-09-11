Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Fine after Sunday's scare
Harrison (knee) wasn't listed on Jaguars' injury report Wednesday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Harrison left the season opener with a knee injury, which was cause for concern considering he dealt with knee issues at the end of 2018 as well. The second-year pro is back to practice at full speed, however, and will start Sunday's game versus the Texans at strong safety. He made six solo tackles in that role Week 1.
