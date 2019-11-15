Play

Harrison (eye) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Harrison was added to the injury report Thursday and worked as a limited practice participant, but the eye issue won't jeopardize his status for Sunday's game. The second-year safety has 48 tackles (28 solo), two sacks and two interceptions through nine games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories