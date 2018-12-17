Harrison (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Harrison sustained the knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Redskins and was unable to return. The Jaguars waived veteran Barry Church -- who started the first 11 games of the season at strong safety -- on Friday, leaving little remaining depth at the position. Jarrod Wilson replaced Harrison but exited the game with an ankle injury, which could force the team to bring in additional safety depth, depending on the severity of the issue.