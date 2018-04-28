Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison: Lands in Jacksonville
The Jaguars selected Harrison in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.
Jacksonville has the luxury of bolstering an already strong secondary by selecting a player of Harrison's quality this late in the third round. Harrison was one of the leaders of Alabama's championship defense with tremendous discipline and a nose for finding the football. He led the Crimson Tide in tackles with 74 in 2017 and also added three interceptions. Harrison is an imposing physical force at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds with 33 and 3/8-inch arms that can help as a box safety at the next level. He lacks elite athleticism but is still a sound player that will be a contributor to a talented Jacksonville defense.
