The Jaguars placed Harrison (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Harrison's rookie campaign will come to a premature end with two games remaining. He will finish the year with 32 tackles (24 solo), one sack, three passes defended, and one interception. He had not missed a game until now, as he has played in all 14 including eight starts. The 21-year-old will look to build on that heading into the 2019 season, while Jarrod Wilson takes over at starting strong safety for the Jaguars.

